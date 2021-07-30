DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Shares Acquired by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 116,287 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $6,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in DraftKings by 126.1% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 7,823 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in DraftKings by 1,846.8% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 11,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 10,656 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in DraftKings in the first quarter valued at about $14,883,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in DraftKings by 3,690.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 320,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,651,000 after buying an additional 311,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rollins Financial increased its holdings in DraftKings by 55.9% in the first quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 13,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 4,943 shares during the last quarter. 53.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other DraftKings news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 50,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $2,438,341.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,271 shares in the company, valued at $4,013,662.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 333,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total value of $14,693,318.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,165,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,705,554.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,836,555 shares of company stock valued at $138,625,147 over the last 90 days. 62.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on DraftKings from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Cowen raised DraftKings from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on DraftKings in a report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on DraftKings in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on DraftKings from $81.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.83.

DKNG traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.34. The stock had a trading volume of 40,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,718,645. The stock has a market cap of $19.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.11 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. DraftKings Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.51 and a 1-year high of $74.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.60.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $312.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.34 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 49.11% and a negative net margin of 133.84%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

