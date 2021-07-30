Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC Invests $80,000 in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Separately, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $120,000.

Shares of DGRO traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $51.73. 21,929 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,922,049. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.71. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $38.22 and a 52-week high of $51.86.

