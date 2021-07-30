Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC Buys New Stake in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV)

Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA grew its stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 16,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 40,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 63,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,995,000 after acquiring an additional 5,522 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 94,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,872,000 after acquiring an additional 3,990 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:LGLV traded up $0.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $138.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,253. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.45. SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.49 and a fifty-two week high of $138.56.

