Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC Takes $46,000 Position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO)

Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 94,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 5,487 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,095,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,695,000 after acquiring an additional 19,369 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 325.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 49,737 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,399,433. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.81 and a fifty-two week high of $22.93. The company has a current ratio of 14.17, a quick ratio of 14.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.44.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.09). Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,916.64% and a negative return on equity of 39.16%. The business had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 million. The business’s revenue was down 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Inovio Pharmaceuticals news, COO Jacqueline Elizabeth Shea sold 38,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $385,735.35. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,135.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter Kies sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $80,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 150,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,210,827.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 94,648 shares of company stock worth $910,995. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on INO. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.89.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Profile

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon optimized plasmids that have ability to help break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous or infected cells and facilitate cross-strain protection against unmatched and matched pathogen variants.

