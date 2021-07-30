AON (NYSE:AON) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.44 EPS

AON (NYSE:AON) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.44, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. AON had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 62.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 EPS.

Shares of AON stock traded down $4.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $259.68. 118,589 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,877,935. The stock has a market cap of $58.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41 and a beta of 0.84. AON has a 1 year low of $179.52 and a 1 year high of $265.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $242.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. AON’s payout ratio is currently 20.80%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AON from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of AON from $275.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AON currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.31.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

