Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC Invests $41,000 in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JPST. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter.

JPST remained flat at $$50.73 during trading on Friday. 1,173,234 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.73.

