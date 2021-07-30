Apella Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Apella Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,662 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,030 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF comprises about 1.2% of Apella Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $4,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ESGU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 160.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,328,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,491,000 after purchasing an additional 8,838,436 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth $395,558,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,143,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515,710 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter worth about $109,044,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,202,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,592,000 after acquiring an additional 772,712 shares during the period.

Shares of ESGU stock traded down $0.51 on Friday, hitting $100.76. 6,881 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,128,888. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.08. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $72.59 and a 52 week high of $101.54.

