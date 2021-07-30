Loudon Investment Management LLC Has $1.79 Million Stock Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Loudon Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 29.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,895 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,970 shares during the period. Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,642,595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,820,497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169,102 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 6.2% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 19,795,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $936,117,000 after buying an additional 1,155,389 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth $358,714,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 2.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,182,842 shares of the bank’s stock worth $387,012,000 after buying an additional 200,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 342.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,226,507 shares of the bank’s stock worth $294,452,000 after buying an additional 4,818,377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Get The Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Argus raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $54.75 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Bank of New York Mellon presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.21.

BK stock remained flat at $$51.30 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 75,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,310,793. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.49. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.65 and a fifty-two week high of $52.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 22.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from The Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 26th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is presently 33.92%.

The Bank of New York Mellon declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to reacquire up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total value of $645,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,214 shares in the company, valued at $5,279,353.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Salla Francis J. La sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total value of $1,235,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,299 shares in the company, valued at $3,424,063.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Investment Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other. The Investment Service segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, trading, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, foreign exchange, liquidity management, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, collateral management, and tri-party services.

Further Reading: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK).

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.