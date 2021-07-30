Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) is Apella Capital LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Apella Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 13.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 204,976 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,614 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises 3.9% of Apella Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $16,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 45.2% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BSV traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.37. 2,498 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,902,940. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.26. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $81.99 and a one year high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

