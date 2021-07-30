Confluence Investment Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Confluence Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,215 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $38,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peloton Wealth Strategists acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at about $481,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of Accenture by 0.6% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 264,330 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $73,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Accenture by 1.6% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 16,784 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,637,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at about $489,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 2.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 20,736 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,728,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. 72.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Accenture news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.20, for a total transaction of $1,413,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,068,360.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 3,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.44, for a total transaction of $995,935.36. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 24,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,144,970.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,993 shares of company stock worth $6,194,020. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Accenture stock traded down $0.64 on Friday, reaching $317.71. The company had a trading volume of 27,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,992,417. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $296.56. The stock has a market cap of $201.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.61, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.09. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $210.42 and a 52-week high of $321.00.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.16. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The business had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

ACN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $302.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.44.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

