NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,698 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $6,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the third quarter worth about $338,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 356.3% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 327,249 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $46,296,000 after acquiring an additional 255,528 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 4,620 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,056 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,580 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. 64.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NKE traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $167.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,626,987. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $146.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.86. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.80 and a 1-year high of $167.03.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on NIKE from $161.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Argus boosted their price target on NIKE from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on NIKE from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on NIKE from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on NIKE from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. NIKE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.06.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 21,500 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.16, for a total transaction of $3,292,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $1,203,062.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 349,339 shares of company stock valued at $54,603,105. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

