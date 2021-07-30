iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Stock Position Cut by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 637 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $5,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 378.6% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $33,000.

IWM stock opened at $222.67 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $142.09 and a one year high of $234.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $225.26.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

