Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Shares Sold by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. decreased its stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 45.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,100 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 14,474 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $7,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TFX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Teleflex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $179,905,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its position in Teleflex by 3,023.0% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 109,741 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $45,593,000 after purchasing an additional 106,227 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 73.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 234,904 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $97,594,000 after acquiring an additional 99,537 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 9.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 997,221 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $414,307,000 after acquiring an additional 89,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 96.1% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 142,595 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $59,243,000 after acquiring an additional 69,895 shares in the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TFX shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $485.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Teleflex has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $460.00.

In other Teleflex news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 3,476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.86, for a total transaction of $1,376,009.36. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,069,440.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 3,564 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.55, for a total transaction of $1,505,968.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at $2,107,679.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 9,424 shares of company stock worth $3,825,231 over the last quarter. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TFX stock opened at $396.00 on Friday. Teleflex Incorporated has a twelve month low of $312.33 and a twelve month high of $449.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.23, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $401.21.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical technology company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.48. Teleflex had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 15.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.75%.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

