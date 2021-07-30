HNP Capital LLC Trims Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

HNP Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 4.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 519 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Altria Group by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 138,762,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,099,076,000 after buying an additional 8,184,592 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,078,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,049,000 after buying an additional 557,181 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Altria Group by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,834,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,295,000 after buying an additional 2,761,712 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Altria Group by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,321,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,712,000 after buying an additional 802,248 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Altria Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,493,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,360,000 after acquiring an additional 133,200 shares in the last quarter. 60.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on MO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, April 16th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $48.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $89.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.80. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.83 and a 1-year high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 215.81%. Analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.11%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 78.90%.

In other news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.59 per share, for a total transaction of $99,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

