Advisory Services Network LLC Has $77.70 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 636,116 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,381 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 2.9% of Advisory Services Network LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $77,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in Apple in the 1st quarter worth $8,962,000. F M Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 107,799 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,168,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 67,214 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,210,000 after buying an additional 5,285 shares during the period. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC bought a new position in Apple in the 1st quarter worth $1,798,000. Finally, Warren Averett Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 85,114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $10,836,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares during the period. 56.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Fundamental Research dropped their price objective on shares of Apple from $148.12 to $144.27 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.06.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,044 shares in the company, valued at $44,228,243.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $145.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.64. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.77 and a 52-week high of $150.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.69, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.21.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

