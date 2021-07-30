Loudon Investment Management LLC Sells 420 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Loudon Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar accounts for approximately 1.6% of Loudon Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 11.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,492,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,360,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451,470 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 4.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,454,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,960,242,000 after acquiring an additional 360,098 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,331,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,926,476,000 after acquiring an additional 229,934 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,414,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,487,361,000 after acquiring an additional 226,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth about $878,514,000. 68.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CAT shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Caterpillar from $273.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.55.

In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $237.86 per share, for a total transaction of $99,901.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 890 shares in the company, valued at $211,695.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total value of $1,887,178.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CAT traded down $7.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $204.68. The stock had a trading volume of 124,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,400,949. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.21 and a 12 month high of $246.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $221.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $112.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.92.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.94. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 26.63% and a net margin of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 19th. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.68%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

