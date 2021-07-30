MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (FRA:MRK) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (FRA:MRK) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €173.45 ($204.06). MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien shares last traded at €172.20 ($202.59), with a volume of 171,323 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €158.65.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Company Profile (FRA:MRK)

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical and biological prescription drugs to treat oncology, immuno-oncology, neurology, immunology, fertility, and endocrinology, as well as general medicines for diabetes, cardiovascular, thyroid, and other diseases.

