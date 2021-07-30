Confluence Investment Management LLC Acquires 3,047 Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 241,125 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,047 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 0.38% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $27,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,078,659 shares of the bank’s stock worth $552,354,000 after buying an additional 29,910 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,540,487 shares of the bank’s stock worth $396,067,000 after buying an additional 387,700 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,711,396 shares of the bank’s stock worth $184,689,000 after buying an additional 10,411 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,658,765 shares of the bank’s stock worth $180,407,000 after buying an additional 10,560 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 675,083 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,422,000 after buying an additional 30,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jimmy Stead sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.80, for a total value of $368,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,726. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Maxim Group increased their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist raised their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Cullen/Frost Bankers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.43.

NYSE:CFR traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $107.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,543. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.50 and a twelve month high of $125.00.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.24. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 29.12%. Equities research analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.21%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

