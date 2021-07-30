Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) Shares Acquired by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 920,747 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,145 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cannae were worth $31,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cannae by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,520,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,968,000 after purchasing an additional 917,020 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cannae by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 6,601,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,534,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115,284 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in Cannae by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,509,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,048,000 after acquiring an additional 603,405 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cannae by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,860,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,710,000 after acquiring an additional 154,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia boosted its stake in Cannae by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,496,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,299,000 after acquiring an additional 354,413 shares during the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cannae stock remained flat at $$33.08 during trading hours on Friday. 2,224 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 797,955. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $29.51 and a one year high of $46.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.65.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($2.40). Cannae had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 154.88%. The business had revenue of $171.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 8,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total value of $185,980,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard N. Massey acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.96 per share, for a total transaction of $359,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 299,536 shares in the company, valued at $10,771,314.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 12,000 shares of company stock worth $430,250. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cannae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cannae from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

Cannae Company Profile

Cannae Holdings, Inc engages in the management and operation of a group of companies and investments. It operates through the following segments: Dun & Bradstreet, Optimal Blue, Restaurant Group, and Corporate and Other. The Dun & Bradstreet segment offers business decision data and analytics. The Optimal Blue segment involves the secondary market solutions and actionable data services.

