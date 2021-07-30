ClickStream Co. (OTCMKTS:CLIS) Short Interest Update

ClickStream Co. (OTCMKTS:CLIS) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,200 shares, an increase of 176.7% from the June 30th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,420,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:CLIS remained flat at $$0.15 on Friday. 264,497 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,207,202. ClickStream has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.16.
About ClickStream
