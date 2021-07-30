World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) Issues Earnings Results

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.18, Fidelity Earnings reports. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 40.49%.

WWE stock traded up $1.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.77. The stock had a trading volume of 13,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,007,242. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.20. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 1-year low of $35.44 and a 1-year high of $70.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Get World Wrestling Entertainment alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Cfra cut shares of World Wrestling Entertainment to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. World Wrestling Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.42.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.