Morgan Stanley Boosts Textron (NYSE:TXT) Price Target to $88.00

Textron (NYSE:TXT) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $87.00 to $88.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 28.30% from the stock’s previous close.

TXT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Textron from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Textron in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Textron from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Textron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $57.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.70.

Shares of TXT stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,174,657. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.79. Textron has a fifty-two week low of $31.82 and a fifty-two week high of $70.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. Textron had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 3.66%. On average, research analysts expect that Textron will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in Textron by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,211 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Textron by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 21,502 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 9,991 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Textron by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,555,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $423,689,000 after acquiring an additional 794,825 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Textron by 302.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 118,373 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,638,000 after acquiring an additional 88,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Textron in the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. 84.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

