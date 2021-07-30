Confluence Investment Management LLC Has $78.11 Million Stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) by 39.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,035,903 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 295,111 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 2.30% of Brookfield Infrastructure worth $78,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure during the first quarter worth about $33,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 79.5% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure during the first quarter worth $48,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure during the first quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure during the first quarter worth $65,000.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Brookfield Infrastructure stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.58. 1,141 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,137. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.18. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a twelve month low of $44.67 and a twelve month high of $80.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Brookfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently 141.67%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 2,000 kilometers of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; and 3.6 million gas and electricity connections and 1.5 million installed smart meters in the United Kingdom.

Read More: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.