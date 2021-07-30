Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.83.

AZRE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Azure Power Global from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Azure Power Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Azure Power Global in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Azure Power Global by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,555 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Azure Power Global in the 4th quarter worth about $358,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Azure Power Global in the 4th quarter worth about $694,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Azure Power Global by 722.1% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,994,000 after buying an additional 107,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Azure Power Global in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AZRE stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $25.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,091. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.47. Azure Power Global has a 1 year low of $18.52 and a 1 year high of $53.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -21.43 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68.

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The energy company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Azure Power Global had a negative net margin of 27.86% and a negative return on equity of 5.40%. The firm had revenue of $58.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.00 million. Analysts predict that Azure Power Global will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of solar power plants in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.

