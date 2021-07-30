Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.53.

VALE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Vale from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 12th. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Vale from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of Vale in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

Get Vale alerts:

NYSE VALE traded down $1.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.74. 475,120 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,848,826. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $111.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.05. Vale has a 12-month low of $10.29 and a 12-month high of $23.17.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.52 billion. Vale had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 49.76%. As a group, analysts predict that Vale will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $1.8803 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.92%. This is a positive change from Vale’s previous Variable dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. Vale’s payout ratio is 61.61%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VALE. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Vale by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 14,768 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vale by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 518,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,769,000 after purchasing an additional 93,900 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Vale in the 4th quarter worth $185,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vale by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 51,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 13,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vale by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 10,504 shares in the last quarter. 24.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

See Also: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.