Corsicana & Co. Invests $5.42 Million in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 110,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,423,000. UDR comprises about 3.4% of Corsicana & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 21,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 84,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,724,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of UDR by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in shares of UDR by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 29,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of UDR by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of UDR from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of UDR in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of UDR from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. UDR currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.08.

Shares of NYSE:UDR traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $55.87. The company had a trading volume of 16,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,910,068. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.48. UDR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.34 and a 1 year high of $55.94. The company has a quick ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 277.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.75.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.45). UDR had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 5.09%. As a group, research analysts forecast that UDR, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a $0.3625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is 71.08%.

In related news, President Jerry A. Davis sold 20,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $1,089,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Tracy L. Hofmeister sold 2,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $101,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,597. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,189,400. Corporate insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

