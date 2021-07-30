Raymond James Reiterates “C$9.00” Price Target for Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP)

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) received a C$9.00 price objective from analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 59.57% from the stock’s current price.

WCP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources to C$9.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Haywood Securities upped their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources to C$7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$9.00 price target on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research report on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.85.

TSE WCP traded down C$0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$5.64. 1,510,471 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,420,949. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.34, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57. Whitecap Resources has a 52 week low of C$2.18 and a 52 week high of C$6.82.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$471.65 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Whitecap Resources will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Whitecap Resources news, Director Gregory Scott Fletcher purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$5.39 per share, with a total value of C$26,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 126,083 shares in the company, valued at C$679,587.37. Also, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$6.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$60,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,453,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$14,721,816. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 26,500 shares of company stock valued at $158,675.

About Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

