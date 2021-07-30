Horizonte Minerals Plc (OTCMKTS:HZMMF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Horizonte Minerals Plc (OTCMKTS:HZMMF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 77.8% from the June 30th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

HZMMF has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Horizonte Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Cormark initiated coverage on shares of Horizonte Minerals in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

OTCMKTS:HZMMF remained flat at $$0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday. Horizonte Minerals has a 12 month low of $0.07 and a 12 month high of $0.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.10.

Horizonte Minerals Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects in Brazil. The company primarily explores for nickel deposits, as well as cobalt deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Araguaia ferronickel project and the Vermelho Nickel-Cobalt project located in the south of the CarajÃ¡s mineral district in northern Brazil.

