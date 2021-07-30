Short Interest in Marijuana Company of America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCOA) Decreases By 78.7%

Marijuana Company of America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCOA) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,000 shares, a decrease of 78.7% from the June 30th total of 150,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,747,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:MCOA remained flat at $$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday. 17,979,728 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,082,484. Marijuana Company of America has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01.
Marijuana Company of America Company Profile
Featured Article: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Marijuana Company of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marijuana Company of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.