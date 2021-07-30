California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. California BanCorp had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 4.88%.

NASDAQ CALB traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.89. 38 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,296. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.17. California BanCorp has a 1 year low of $10.19 and a 1 year high of $19.88. The stock has a market cap of $146.86 million, a P/E ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

California BanCorp operates as the bank holding company for California Bank of Commerce that provides commercial banking services to small to middle-market businesses, professionals, and not-for-profit organizations in California. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

