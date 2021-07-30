Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.620-$3.730 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Highwoods Properties also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.62-3.73 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HIW. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Mizuho cut shares of Highwoods Properties from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.20.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

NYSE:HIW traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $47.80. The stock had a trading volume of 26,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,787. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.17. Highwoods Properties has a 1 year low of $29.18 and a 1 year high of $48.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.50.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $185.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.55 million. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 29.56% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Research analysts expect that Highwoods Properties will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Highwoods Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.63%.

In other Highwoods Properties news, Director David John Hartzell sold 1,262 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total value of $55,199.88. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.