Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.320-$4.470 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.10 billion-$5.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.14 billion.Encompass Health also updated its FY21 guidance to $4.32-$4.47 EPS.

EHC traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.31. 3,013 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 610,217. The company has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.13. Encompass Health has a twelve month low of $60.44 and a twelve month high of $89.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. Encompass Health had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Encompass Health will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is presently 38.75%.

EHC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $98.38.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

Further Reading: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.