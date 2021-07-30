TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.91-0.93 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $766-777 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $751.51 million.TransUnion also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.630-$3.700 EPS.
Shares of NYSE TRU traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $120.32. 5,036 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,219,262. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.56. The firm has a market cap of $23.04 billion, a PE ratio of 57.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.31. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $78.02 and a 12-month high of $120.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78.
TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. TransUnion had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $774.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. TransUnion’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on TRU. Truist Securities lifted their price target on TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on TransUnion from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on TransUnion in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on TransUnion from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on TransUnion in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $127.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $122.33.
In related news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.74, for a total value of $264,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,165 shares in the company, valued at $3,929,827.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total value of $210,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,532 shares in the company, valued at $2,162,019.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,500 shares of company stock worth $1,001,750. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
About TransUnion
TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.
