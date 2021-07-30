TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.91-0.93 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $766-777 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $751.51 million.TransUnion also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.630-$3.700 EPS.

Shares of NYSE TRU traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $120.32. 5,036 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,219,262. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.56. The firm has a market cap of $23.04 billion, a PE ratio of 57.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.31. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $78.02 and a 12-month high of $120.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. TransUnion had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $774.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. TransUnion’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This is a positive change from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. TransUnion’s payout ratio is currently 13.52%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TRU. Truist Securities lifted their price target on TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on TransUnion from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on TransUnion in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on TransUnion from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on TransUnion in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $127.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $122.33.

In related news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.74, for a total value of $264,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,165 shares in the company, valued at $3,929,827.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total value of $210,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,532 shares in the company, valued at $2,162,019.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,500 shares of company stock worth $1,001,750. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About TransUnion

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

