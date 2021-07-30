DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.620-$5.920 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.740. The company issued revenue guidance of -.DTE Energy also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.620-$5.920 EPS.

Shares of NYSE DTE traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $117.82. 5,449 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,175,991. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $91.38 and a 1 year high of $121.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $127.13. The company has a market capitalization of $22.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.62.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.26. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 12.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 2.52%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DTE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a hold rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research reiterated a peer perform rating and set a $139.00 price target (up from $128.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an underperform rating and set a $131.00 price target on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $129.71.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

