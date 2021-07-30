Short Interest in OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) Rises By 205.6%

OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, an increase of 205.6% from the June 30th total of 337,000 shares. Approximately 6.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,630,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

ONCS traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.23. 2,312 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 888,199. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.21. The firm has a market cap of $87.38 million, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 2.22. OncoSec Medical has a fifty-two week low of $2.08 and a fifty-two week high of $8.16.

OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. On average, research analysts predict that OncoSec Medical will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other OncoSec Medical news, CEO Brian A. Leuthner sold 13,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.16, for a total value of $43,017.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 192,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $606,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of OncoSec Medical by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,932 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in OncoSec Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in OncoSec Medical by 184.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 171,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 111,151 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in OncoSec Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,065,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in OncoSec Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ONCS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OncoSec Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of OncoSec Medical in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on shares of OncoSec Medical from $6.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.60.

About OncoSec Medical

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing cytokine-based intratumoral immunotherapies to stimulate the body's immune system to target and attack cancer. The company's lead product candidate is ImmunoPulse IL-12 that uses electroporation device to deliver a DNA-encoded interleukin-12 (IL-12) for reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.

