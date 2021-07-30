MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) Announces Earnings Results

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MVB Financial had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 25.73%.

Shares of MVBF traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.72. 21 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,328. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. MVB Financial has a twelve month low of $12.60 and a twelve month high of $45.94. The stock has a market cap of $484.87 million, a P/E ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is a boost from MVB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. MVB Financial’s payout ratio is 15.69%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut MVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

In related news, Director J Christopher Pallotta sold 4,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $187,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kelly R. Nelson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,170,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About MVB Financial

MVB Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and mortgage products and services to individuals and corporate clients in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial and Retail Banking; Mortgage Banking; and Financial Holding Company. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and grants various types of loans, including commercial and commercial real estate loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and consumer loans.

