KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.89.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on KeyCorp from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

NYSE KEY traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $19.71. 233,615 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,345,979. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.33 and a fifty-two week high of $23.65. The company has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.19. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 30.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.73%.

In related news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 13,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $315,307.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 193,762 shares in the company, valued at $4,456,526. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher M. Gorman sold 222,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total value of $5,135,093.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KEY. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KeyCorp during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 79.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Story: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.