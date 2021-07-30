Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. Has $9.57 Million Stock Holdings in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the quarter. The Middleby accounts for 1.5% of Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in The Middleby were worth $9,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in The Middleby in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of The Middleby by 211.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Middleby during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of The Middleby by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Middleby during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

MIDD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of The Middleby from $214.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of The Middleby from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup raised shares of The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on The Middleby from $155.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on The Middleby from $190.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Middleby has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.67.

NASDAQ:MIDD traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $190.74. 3,597 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 712,233. The company has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of 47.12 and a beta of 1.73. The Middleby Co. has a one year low of $82.04 and a one year high of $190.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $173.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.16. The Middleby had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 8.59%. The company had revenue of $758.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Middleby Co. will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

About The Middleby

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, countertop cooking, and kitchen ventilation equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

