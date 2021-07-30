Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. Buys 1,800 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,066 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Snap-on comprises approximately 1.2% of Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. owned 0.06% of Snap-on worth $7,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SNA. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,337,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,827,000 after purchasing an additional 55,911 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Snap-on by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,072,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,028,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 642,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,324,000 after buying an additional 132,579 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Snap-on in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,011,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 2.8% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 463,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,579,000 after acquiring an additional 12,583 shares during the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.69, for a total value of $489,380.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at $826,562.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 7,439 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.02, for a total transaction of $1,807,825.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 47,558 shares of company stock worth $11,494,933. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SNA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Snap-on currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.67.

SNA traded down $2.99 on Friday, hitting $218.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,659. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12 month low of $138.94 and a 12 month high of $259.99. The stock has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.50.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $976.23 million. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 19.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 13.81 EPS for the current year.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

