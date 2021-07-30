Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. Decreases Stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter.

VT stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $104.31. 69,722 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,102,035. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $77.64 and a 52 week high of $105.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.56.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

