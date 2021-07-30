Kinross Gold (TSE:K) Upgraded to Outperform by National Bankshares

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) was upgraded by National Bankshares from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a C$11.00 price objective on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price suggests a potential upside of 34.97% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on K. Raymond James lowered their price target on Kinross Gold to C$11.80 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$8.00 target price on shares of Kinross Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Cormark cut their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$10.50 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Eight Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$20.00 to C$17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Kinross Gold from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.37.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Kinross Gold stock traded down C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$8.15. 1,558,934 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,811,120. Kinross Gold has a 12-month low of C$7.54 and a 12-month high of C$13.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.51, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.33 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kinross Gold will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kinross Gold news, Senior Officer Claude J.S. Schimper sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.22, for a total transaction of C$461,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$516,651.92. Also, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peters Gold sold 166,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.00, for a total transaction of C$1,660,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 963,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,633,470. In the last three months, insiders sold 222,532 shares of company stock worth $2,185,143.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

Recommended Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.