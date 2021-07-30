National Bankshares Raises AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Price Target to C$29.00

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$26.00 to C$29.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.64% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ALA. Raymond James lifted their price objective on AltaGas from C$24.50 to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on AltaGas from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$26.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on AltaGas from C$25.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$27.47.

Get AltaGas alerts:

TSE:ALA traded down C$0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$26.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 272,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,974. AltaGas has a fifty-two week low of C$15.53 and a fifty-two week high of C$26.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$25.55.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.93 by C$0.36. The business had revenue of C$3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.80 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AltaGas will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Deborah Susan Stein sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.00, for a total transaction of C$26,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,172,600.

About AltaGas

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

See Also: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for AltaGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltaGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.