Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) PT Set at C$4.50 by Raymond James

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) has been assigned a C$4.50 target price by investment analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 41.96% from the stock’s previous close.

CJ has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$4.50 target price on shares of Cardinal Energy in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Cardinal Energy from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th.

Get Cardinal Energy alerts:

Shares of Cardinal Energy stock traded up C$0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$3.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,237,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050,654. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.22. Cardinal Energy has a 1-year low of C$0.38 and a 1-year high of C$3.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.86. The firm has a market cap of C$477.68 million and a P/E ratio of 6.04.

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$85.55 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Cardinal Energy will post 0.3886598 EPS for the current year.

In other Cardinal Energy news, Director John Albert Brussa purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$73,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,640,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,790,041.40.

Cardinal Energy Company Profile

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of low decline light, medium, and heavy quality oil, and natural gas in Western Canada. It has operations in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan. As of December 31, 2020, company had total proved plus probable oil and gas reserves are 99,258 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.