New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 656,100 shares, an increase of 155.1% from the June 30th total of 257,200 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 425,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMFC. Round Table Services LLC lifted its stake in New Mountain Finance by 3.4% during the first quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 2,598,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,226,000 after purchasing an additional 86,582 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in New Mountain Finance by 1.4% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,177,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000,000 after purchasing an additional 29,198 shares during the period. Cliffwater LLC lifted its stake in New Mountain Finance by 7.6% during the first quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 1,805,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,384,000 after purchasing an additional 127,321 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in New Mountain Finance by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,672,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,000,000 after purchasing an additional 416,753 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in New Mountain Finance by 2.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,631,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,230,000 after purchasing an additional 41,689 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NMFC traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.38. The company had a trading volume of 4,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,659. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.28. New Mountain Finance has a 12 month low of $8.86 and a 12 month high of $13.75. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.40.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. New Mountain Finance had a net margin of 105.61% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The business had revenue of $67.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.19 million. Analysts anticipate that New Mountain Finance will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. New Mountain Finance’s payout ratio is presently 99.17%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Mountain Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.83.

New Mountain Finance Company Profile

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation.

