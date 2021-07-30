MMA Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAC) Short Interest Down 44.4% in July

MMA Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAC) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a decline of 44.4% from the June 30th total of 13,500 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 75,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:MMAC traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.59. 344 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,229. MMA Capital has a 12 month low of $16.35 and a 12 month high of $28.99. The company has a market cap of $158.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.44 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a current ratio of 5.83.

Get MMA Capital alerts:

MMA Capital (NASDAQ:MMAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The financial services provider reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MMA Capital had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 19.93%. The firm had revenue of ($5.42) million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of MMA Capital by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MMA Capital by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of MMA Capital by 101.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of MMA Capital by 9.3% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 16,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of MMA Capital by 159.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.04% of the company’s stock.

About MMA Capital

MMA Capital Holdings, Inc focuses on infrastructure-related investments. It focuses on debt associated with renewable energy, bond, and real estate investments. The company was formerly known as MMA Capital Management, LLC and changed its name to MMA Capital Holdings, Inc in January 2019. MMA Capital Holdings, Inc was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

Featured Story: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for MMA Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MMA Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.