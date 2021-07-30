Renesas Electronics (OTCMKTS:RNECY) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Renesas Electronics (OTCMKTS:RNECY) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS RNECY traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.49. The stock had a trading volume of 92,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,374. Renesas Electronics has a one year low of $2.55 and a one year high of $6.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.36.
Renesas Electronics Company Profile
