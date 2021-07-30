Renesas Electronics (OTCMKTS:RNECY) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Renesas Electronics (OTCMKTS:RNECY) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS RNECY traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.49. The stock had a trading volume of 92,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,374. Renesas Electronics has a one year low of $2.55 and a one year high of $6.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.36.

Renesas Electronics Company Profile

Renesas Electronics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, and services semiconductors in Japan, China, North America, Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Business and Industrial/Infrastructure/IoT Business segments.

