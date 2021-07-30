Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) PT Raised to C$91.00

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$84.00 to C$91.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.94% from the company’s previous close. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Loblaw Companies’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.22 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.10 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.64 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on L. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$87.00 to C$96.00 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$71.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Friday. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$77.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ATB Capital increased their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$85.00 to C$92.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$80.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$91.56.

TSE L traded up C$0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching C$84.31. 192,797 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 585,849. The firm has a market cap of C$28.50 billion and a PE ratio of 25.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.79, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$76.96. Loblaw Companies has a 1 year low of C$60.86 and a 1 year high of C$84.37.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C$0.22. The business had revenue of C$11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.80 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Loblaw Companies will post 5.4899998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Jocyanne C. Bourdeau sold 13,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.46, for a total transaction of C$928,084.63.

About Loblaw Companies

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

