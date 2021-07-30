Advantage Energy’s (AAV) Outperform Rating Reiterated at CIBC

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at CIBC in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$6.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 29.87% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AAV. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$5.50 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James set a C$6.50 price objective on shares of Advantage Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Cormark upped their target price on Advantage Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Advantage Energy from C$4.25 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Advantage Energy to C$5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.55.

AAV traded down C$0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching C$4.62. 578,752 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,071,114. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.30, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$869.08 million and a P/E ratio of -48.63. Advantage Energy has a 1 year low of C$1.55 and a 1 year high of C$5.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.50.

In other news, Senior Officer Andy Mah sold 75,000 shares of Advantage Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.92, for a total value of C$369,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,310,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,448,270.08. Also, Senior Officer Donald Craig Blackwood sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.94, for a total transaction of C$247,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 789,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,898,623.30. Insiders sold a total of 200,000 shares of company stock valued at $985,000 in the last 90 days.

Advantage Energy Company Profile

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

