Chemed (NYSE:CHE) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $18.200-$18.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $17.350. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Chemed also updated its FY21 guidance to $18.20-18.50 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CHE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chemed from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $496.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Chemed from $604.00 to $609.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday.

CHE traded up $3.25 on Friday, hitting $474.06. 991 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,857. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $481.34. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.48. Chemed has a one year low of $417.41 and a one year high of $560.00.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $4.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.31. Chemed had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 36.43%. The firm had revenue of $532.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chemed will post 17.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. Chemed’s payout ratio is presently 7.52%.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.37, for a total value of $1,432,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,497 shares in the company, valued at $67,069,052.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nicholas Michael Westfall sold 2,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.04, for a total transaction of $1,313,488.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $484,554.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,549 shares of company stock worth $4,627,366 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

