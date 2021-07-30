Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) Posts Earnings Results

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Red River Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 28.56%.

Shares of RRBI stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.05. 90 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,663. Red River Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $40.00 and a fifty-two week high of $65.07. The company has a market capitalization of $372.92 million, a P/E ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Red River Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.31%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RRBI shares. TheStreet cut shares of Red River Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Red River Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 29th.

In other Red River Bancshares news, insider Harold W. Turner sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total transaction of $27,460.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,141,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 21.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Red River Bancshares

Red River Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Red River Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial and retail customers in Louisiana. It provides various deposit products, including checking, saving, money market accounts, and time deposits. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; one-to-four family mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit; construction and development loans; commercial and industrial loans; tax-exempt loans; small business administration paycheck protection program loans; consumer loans to individuals for personal, family, and household purposes, including secured and unsecured installment and term loans; home mortgage loans; and lines of credit and standby letters of credit.

